Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.56% of FB Financial worth $43,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $18.81 on Thursday. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

