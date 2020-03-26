Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $41,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

