Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.51 Million Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,089 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of GCI Liberty worth $41,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

