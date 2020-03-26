Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.13 Million Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $47,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HMS by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,776 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of HMS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

