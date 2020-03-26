Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $42,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

NYSE EPR opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.72%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

