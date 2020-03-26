Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,801 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of TCF Financial worth $41,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after buying an additional 3,757,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after buying an additional 316,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $23.54 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.