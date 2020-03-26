Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $43,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

LSXMA opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.