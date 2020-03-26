Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 531,996 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,055,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $43,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

