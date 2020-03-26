Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

