Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $47,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,611,052 shares of company stock worth $299,341,661.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

