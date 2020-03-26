Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.42.

NYSE:GS opened at $155.13 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

