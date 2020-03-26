Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

