Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Invacare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 4,759.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,536,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 948.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 466,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of IVC opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -4.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.