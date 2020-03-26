Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 123,057 Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 238.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 88,289 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

