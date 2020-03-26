Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 76,447 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Express from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

