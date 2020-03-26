Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 17,687 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.03.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

