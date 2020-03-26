Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 484 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $247.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.79 and a 200-day moving average of $309.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

