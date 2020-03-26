Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Colony Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Colony Capital by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $852.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Colony Capital’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.