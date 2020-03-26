Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

AINV stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.56%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

