Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 447 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,959 shares of company stock worth $1,484,712. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE TPL opened at $375.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $621.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

