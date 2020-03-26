Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $414,000 Stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Relic were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

