Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $394,000 in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,718 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

