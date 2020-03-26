Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $355,000 Investment in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Briggs & Stratton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth about $666,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

