Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $356,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 48.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 228,104 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,168,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NYSE GPK opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

