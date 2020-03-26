Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $390,000 Investment in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 903.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 89,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 221,475 shares of company stock worth $3,602,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

