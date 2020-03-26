Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $396,000 Investment in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the third quarter worth about $387,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.