Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

