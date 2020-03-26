Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Timkensteel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Timkensteel by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Timkensteel by 1,798.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.49.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

