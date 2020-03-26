Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,794 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Consol Energy worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CEIX opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.