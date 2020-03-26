Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $367,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403,046 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,112 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,249,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 426,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,152,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 120,538 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.25 and a beta of 0.64. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

