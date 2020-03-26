Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $381,000 Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 312.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCI opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

