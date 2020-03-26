Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $453,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $660.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $52.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,739,057.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,003.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345 and have sold 710,148 shares valued at $17,896,330. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

