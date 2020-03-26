Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CalAmp stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.72. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

