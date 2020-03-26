Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,100 shares of company stock worth $213,128. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $160.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

