Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $301.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

