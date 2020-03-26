Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Movado Group stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

