Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

