Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Holdings Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 239,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 573,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TV stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

