Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 11,023 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 260,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 172,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

