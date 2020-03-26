Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,755,000 after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.94. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.48.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

