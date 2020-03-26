Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,903 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Evolent Health worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NYSE:EVH opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.