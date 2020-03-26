Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,490 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $93.86 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.