Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $119,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PCK opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

