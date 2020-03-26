Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 112,771 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 184,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

