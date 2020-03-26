Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 23,307 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Open Text by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Open Text by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Open Text by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 394,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 106,349 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Open Text stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

