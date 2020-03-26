Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

