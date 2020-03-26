Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 281,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,189,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 304,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000.

VTA opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

