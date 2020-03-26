Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

