Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

