Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Proofpoint worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

